Amaravati, Feb 14 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday condemned the arrest of party leader and former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, holding the N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government 'responsible' for his safety.

The Andhra Pradesh Police arrested Vamsi in Hyderabad on Thursday in connection with an attack on the TDP Gannavaram office during the erstwhile YSRCP regime.

Also Read | Pakistan Rattled and Worried by Terror Reference in Joint Statement Following Bilateral Meeting Between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, Increasing India-US Defence Ties (Watch Video).

Later on Thursday, he was produced in a local court, which remanded him to 14 days. He is currently in a Vijayawada jail.

"I seriously condemn Vamsi's arrest. If there is any issue with his security, I hold this government responsible," Reddy said in a post on 'X'.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 15 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

According to the opposition leader, the NDA government is blatantly misusing power to stifle political opponents through 'unlawful arrests'.

The YSRCP supremo alleged that the state government is 'diverting' public attention from its 'failures' through 'politically motivated' arrests and 'fabricated' cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)