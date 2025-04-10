Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday extended his greetings to the public on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the revered deity of the Jain community.

In a post on X, Reddy said, "The five great vows taught by Mahavira, the deity worshipped by the Jains, are guidelines for ethical living. Greetings to all the people on the occasion of the birth anniversary of that great man."

"At the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, YS Jagan paid tributes to Lord Mahavira by offering a floral garland to his portrait during the Mahavir Jayanti (Mahavir Janma Kalyanak) celebrations," as per a YSRCP State Office release.

The event saw the participation of prominent YSRCP leaders, including YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader YV Subba Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and YSRCP General Secretary SV Satish Kumar Reddy. Representatives from the Jain community were also present, including former Chairman of the Jain5 Welfare Corporation Manoj Kothari, former President of Jain Samaj Sukhraji Foulauta, Secretary of Jain Samaj Pannalal Ji, Committee Member of Jain Samaj Vikram Bandari, and former Vice President of Jain Samaj Mohanlal Kothari.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and said that Lord Mahavir's ideals give strength to countless people all around the world.

"We all bow to Bhagwan Mahavir, who always emphasised on non-violence, truth and compassion. His ideals give strength to countless people all around the world. His teachings have been beautifully preserved and popularised by the Jain community. Inspired by Bhagwan Mahavir, they have excelled in different walks of life and contributed to societal well-being," PM Modi posted on X.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was born in 615 BC in a royal family and was given the name 'Vardhamana' in his childhood.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to highlight the significance of Jainism in the world, especially in India. The key teaching of 'ahinsa parmo dharma' or non-violence is of great significance in the world today. (ANI)

