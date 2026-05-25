India News | YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Attacks Chandrababu Naidu over Mega DSC Selection, Alleges Irregularities

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the mega District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process.

Reddy alleged large-scale irregularities, including paper leaks, manipulation of merit lists, and lack of transparency in the selection of candidates.

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In a post on X, Reddy wrote, "N.Chandrababu Naidu garu, was this really a 'Mega DSC'? Or was it a "fraudulent DSC" designed to cheat lakhs of job aspirants? Where is the transparency at all? Paper leaks... data deletions... missing merit lists... What is your answer to all this? You deliberately cancelled the DSC notification issued during our government, delayed the recruitment process for your political mileage, issued a fresh notification purely for publicity, and ultimately betrayed unemployed youth through paper leaks, irregularities, scams, and manipulation in the examinations. Is this not a betrayal of lakhs of aspirants?"

https://x.com/ysjagan/status/2058829391011205383

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He questioned the integrity of the recruitment drive and accused the state government of "betraying" unemployed youth, demanding answers on alleged irregularities and calling for a CBI inquiry into the process.

"Why are you trying to cover up the organised 'dark operation' built around paper leaks, manipulation, and irregularities that unfolded under the very department controlled by your own son? How did an SCERT outsourcing employee, who was actively involved in the conduct of the examination process, secure the first rank in DSC? Why were his details later deleted from the database? Why were the merit lists hidden? Why was the topper's information removed? Why were only selected candidates secretly informed through an SMS? Why were the selection lists not displayed publicly at Collector offices as per standard practice?" the post read.

"Were 'Sports Quota' posts negotiated and sold for Rs.15 lakh each? Is it not true that a leader from your own party acted as the middleman for these deals? Is it not true that even people who never stepped onto a sports field were issued fake certificates? Are teacher jobs now being negotiated through secret deals at private homes? Is this a recruitment drive or an auction? What happens to genuinely talented and deserving unemployed youth? What justice is left for truly meritorious candidates? Why was the original TET Convener suddenly removed and a Joint Director from the Education Department appointed as DSC Convener instead? What was the real intention behind this sudden change?" the post further read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)