Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): YSRCP has elects 60.47 per cent women and 78 per cent representatives from SC/ST/BC/Minority Communities out of 86 Mayors/Chairpersons of Municipalities/Municipal Corporations in the state.

According to an official release, the YSRCP party declared its candidates for the posts of mayors/chairpersons.

"Committed to the empowerment of women, the Jagan government has taken a significant step in bringing 60.47% of the mayor and chairmen posts to women. This means that out of 86 posts, 52 posts are held by women," read the release.

The YSRCP government has made history by allocating 50 per cent of temple boards, agricultural marketing committees, nomination posts, nominated contracts to SC/ST/BC/minority social groups and allocating 50 per cent of all posts to women.

"Reiterating the fact that the YSRCP Government is committed for the welfare of SCs/ST/BC and Minorities, around 78% of the posts have been allotted to backward communities (SC/ST/BC/Minorities). Out of the 86 posts, the Government has decided to give 67 posts were allotted to backward communities (SC/ST/BC/Minorities)," read the release. (ANI)

