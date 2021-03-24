Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh has expressed solidarity to the Bharat Bandh on March 26 which is being observed to protest against the Centre's decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and in support of the farmers' unions opposing the farm laws.

Andhra Pradesh I&PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said that the State government is against the privatisation of steel plant and in regard to this, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had written letters to the Centre suggesting alternatives to retain the organisation.

Although the state government stepped up to take complete responsibility for the plant, the Central government absurdly asked the state to participate in an open auction and place a bid, he added. "The state government opposes the central government's decision to privatise Visakha Steel, which is the right of Andhraites and aspirations of millions of Telugu people, as there has been a great history and sacrifices of Telugu people for establishing a steel plant in the state."

The Minister appealed to the farmers' associations to cooperate and observe the bandh peacefully without any untoward incidents that cause inconvenience to the general public.

In regard to this, all the government institutions in the state will be open after 1.00 pm and RTC buses will operate in the afternoon. During the bandh, all the emergency health services will run as usual. (ANI)

