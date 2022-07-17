New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party will support the NDA's nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar in the vice presidential poll, a party leader said Sunday.

Vijaysai Reddy, the YSRCP floor leader in Rajya Sabha, said the party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to support Dhankhar.

"Jagan Mohan garu has decided to support NDA's vice president candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar as he is a farmer's son and hails from a backward community," Reddy told PTI.

Dhankhar is a Jat by caste who are categorised among OBCs in Rajasthan, his home state.

The NDA's Dhankhar is up against the joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva, a former union minister, in the August 6 poll.

The YSR Congress has already announced its support to NDA's president nominee Droupadi Murmu.

