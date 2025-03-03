Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): The opposition YSRCP on Monday claimed that the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh has expanded restrictions on media coverage under the Red Book regulations, further intensifying the controversy in the state legislature.

Since the start of the session, multiple channels have faced restrictions. Since February 24, 2025, which marked the first day of the assembly session, the YSR Congress Party has been making accusations. The YSR Congress Party, which is the opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, has been demonstrating against the refusal to allow media houses such as Sakshi, NTV, TV9, and 10TV to cover the ongoing budget session of the state legislative assembly.

According to a YSRCP release, the ban, which was initially imposed on four media channels, including Sakshi, has now been extended further. The party also stated that live telecasts of the Legislative Council sessions have been completely halted, with access being granted only to government-friendly media outlets.

The release also said, "Previously, on session days, live video links for both the Assembly and Legislative Council proceedings were shared with all media organizations and the public through the state's Information Department. The citizens could watch these sessions on their mobile phones or other internet-enabled devices. However, with the suspension of the Legislative Council live broadcasts, the public is now denied direct access to these important proceedings."

Additionally, the YSRCP State office release stated, "This is an unprecedented move in the history of the state's legislature. In addition to denying passes to journalists from certain media organizations, the government has now barred them from broadcasting the sessions altogether. No explanation has been given for this decision, nor has the government followed due process before imposing such restrictions. No complaints, inquiries, or prior notices were issued, raising concerns over a blatant disregard for democratic principles and natural justice."

The YSRCP's release further alleged that targeted restrictions have been imposed on certain media outlets since the formation of the government.

"Since the formation of the coalition government, targeted restrictions have been imposed on certain media houses, extending from the state secretariat to district levels. There are also increasing reports of journalists and media organizations facing harassment through false cases. These actions reflect a concerning trend of media suppression, undermining the fundamental role of the Fourth Estate in democracy," stated the release. (ANI)

