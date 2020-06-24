Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh accused the YSRCP government of 'misusing' the CID to implicate and arrest TDP supporters over alleged defamatory social media posts.

Condemning the arrests of TDP supporters, Lokesh took to Twitter and said "there was no CID when the YSRCP mafia was rearing its head to plunder sand resources".

"There was 'no CID' when large-scale corruption was taking place in the acquisition of lands for the house sites. Also, there was 'no CID' when J-tax collections rose to a peak in liquor," he said.

"When so many misdeeds were taking place, there was 'no CID' but the same CID was quick to make midnight arrests of TDP supporters for no fault of theirs. The CID has no right to attack the right to expression. The TDP will stand by party supporters, Krishna and Kishore, who were harassed," Lokesh further said.

The Andhra Pradesh CID Police have registered a case against TDP supporter Nalada Kishore for allegedly forwarding anti-YSRCP government posts on social media.

The Andhra CID served notice to him three days ago. However, Kishore was arrested by the agency on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

