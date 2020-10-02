Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party national general secretary and former Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday accused the YSRCP Government of trying to cover up the suspicious death of a Dalit youth Ajay in excise police custody in Vijayawada.

In a statement here, Lokesh said that the Dalit youth was called in the name of investigation and was badly beaten that led to his eventual death. The death happened while Ajay was in the custody of the Special Enforcement Bureau.

"Efforts are being made to give ill health as the cause behind the death of Ajay. The government did not put pressure on the investigation. They have been threatening parents and family members not to raise suspicions.

Expressing concern over the rising atrocities, the TDP MLC deplored that the Jagan Reddy regime treated the Durga Temple Board Member's son differently for the same charges as another Dalit youth.

"Dalits were being persecuted now. Just for not wearing a mask, Dalit youth Kiran Kumar was beaten to death. For asking for masks, Dalit doctor Dr Sudhakar was beaten and branded as insane," he said.

"Have police stations been converted into the YSRCP faction dens? Just for protesting against illegal sand transportation, Dalit youth Vara Prasad was called and tonsured at the police station. The Dalits will teach a befitting lesson to the YSRCP when the opportunity comes," he added.

Ajay, the Dalit youth was caught in the case of illegal transport of liquor on Thursday. He died yesterday in police custody.

Police officials claim that he died of ill health, not due to any action by the police. (ANI)

