Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): CPM leader Ch Baburao on Monday slammed the YSRCP government for the decision to trifurcate the state capital, saying that the YSRCP had betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh in the name of three capitals.

"The YSRCP has colluded with BJP at the centre and has taken on the people. Farmers, agricultural labourers and women of the region have been fighting for Amaravati for 300 days. Amaravati should continue to be the sole capital of the state and all backward regions should be equally developed," Baburao said.

"The CPM has been fighting for Amaravati as the sole capital and our agitation will continue for the cause. YSRCP and BJP are hand in glove and cheating the people," he added. (ANI)

