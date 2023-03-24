Amaravati, Mar 24 (PTI) A leader of the ruling party on Friday deserted the YSRCP to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of N Chandrababu Naidu. Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy moved over to the TDP in the presence of a large number of followers at the opposition party headquarters.

Predicting that the TDP would win all the 10 Assembly segments in Nellore, Giridhar Reddy said the southern state was badly in need of a leader like Naidu.

He said he had joined the opposition party only after taking the advice of his followers.

Welcoming Reddy into the TDP, Naidu said the days of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister were numbered as people were no longer putting their faith in him.

“When a service-minded leader like Giridhar Reddy could not continue in the party, how can a common party activist continue in the YSRCP,” asked Naidu, predicting that Jagan Mohan Reddy would certainly not win the next election.

Commenting on the recent graduates constituencies election victories in the Legislative Council, the former chief minister pointed out that the TDP had won even in the home constituency of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Criticising the adviser to AP government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for his purported remarks on educated voters, Naidu ridiculed him saying his own party MLAs had not voted for the YSRCP candidate.

