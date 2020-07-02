East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): YSR Congress Party leaders were seen violating Covid-19 guidelines on Wednesday as they welcomed the newly introduced ambulances intended for service in East Godavari and north Andhra districts at Rajahmundry city, Andhra Pradesh.

However, while welcoming the ambulances, the ruling party workers defied social distancing norms implemented to contain the spread of the virus.

Also Read | Unlock 2 in Delhi: 'Status Quo' in National Capital, Night Curfew Timing Reduced by 1 Hour.

A huge number of people gathered and played to the tunes of popular songs and burst firecrackers.

A local informed that the police present at the occasion did not take any action and they remained mute spectators as the party workers flouted the health norms.

Also Read | Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das Get Married, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Attended Archers' Low-Key Wedding Ceremony (View Photos).

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Spokesperson K. Pattabhiram, earlier slammed the YSRCP Government alleging that the ruling party has perpetrated another fraud in the name of 104 and 108 ambulance services which was launched on Wednesday.

While talking about the birthday of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy, TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram questioned whether the Chief Minister has given Rs 307 crores costly gift to his co-accused in a corruption case.

"The ambulances project contract was given to Vijayasai Reddy's in-law Ramprasad Reddy's Aurobindo Foundation with a premeditated plan to plunder huge public money under the garb of extending medical services to the poor people. For this, the Government has stooped down to the extent of changing the clauses in judicial review," said Pattabhiram. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)