Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Zakia Khanam took charge as Deputy Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh's Legislative Council on Friday.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other MLCs accompanied her to the podium and congratulated her.

Later, the Chief Minister said that he was happy to see Zakia Khanam, a homemaker from an ordinary family, becoming a member and Deputy Chairperson for Legislative Council and added that it's a message for all minority women.

He said the state government has been striving hard for the last two and half years to empower women politically, socially and financially. (ANI)

