West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): YSRCP MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has announced that he will contribute three months of his salary towards the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Raju said he has drawn a cheque for Rs 3.96 lakhs in favour of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which is mandated by the central government to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In a letter to Chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the MP said he is anxiously waiting for foundation laying ceremony by PM Modi on August 5.

Raghu Ramakrishna Raju who was in BJP in past has been at loggerheads with the YSRCP, which has also served him a show cause notice. (ANI)

