Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): YSRCP MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju replied to the show cause notice served to him by party general secretary Vijayasai Reddy.

Stating that his letter was not an official response to the show-cause notice, the Narsapuram MP asked Reddy to prove the legal sanctity of the notice and then he will respond to that.

Also Read | ICMR Invites Applications to Validate Rapid Antigen Test For Covid-19.

The show cause notice to Raju was issued after he wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on June 18, alleging that there is a threat to his life from his own party leaders.

Raju said the letterhead is not a proper legal document as it did not have the registered name of the party. He raised doubt how Vijayasai can be a 'national' general secretary to a party which is a 'registered state recognised party'.

Also Read | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Holds Talks With EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Chinese Aggression Along LAC, South China Sea: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

The MP also asked whether there is any disciplinary committee in the party to issue show cause notice. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)