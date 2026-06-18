India News | YSRCP's Abbaya Chowdary Alleges Attempt to Demolish Lawyer's House, Slams Andhra Pradesh Govt

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Former YSRCP MLA from Denduluru Abbaya Chowdary on Wednesday alleged that a sitting MLA, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, and his supporters used a JCB in an attempt to damage a lawyer's house in Andhra Pradesh's Denduluru

Chowdary further alleged that they also threatened violence. He questioned the state government's inaction over the alleged incident and said that no steps had been taken against the legislator involved.

Also Read | Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 18 June 2026: Thunderstorms and High Humidity with Feels Like 37?C.

He told ANI, "What happened in Andhra Pradesh, especially in Denduluru of Eluru district, was a very, very unfortunate incident. People think they are above the law. Nobody can stop them. What happened there was really, really unfortunate. A sitting MLA of my constituency was fully drunk."

Chowdary claimed that the MLA took a JCB in front of a lawyer's house at midnight to demolish it.

Also Read | Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 18 June 2026: Expect a Warm Day with a Chance of Light Drizzle.

He added, "The MLA has taken a JCB in front of a lawyer's home at midnight and wanted to destroy the entire house and wanted to kill them. How can such things happen in a state like Andhra Pradesh? I am questioning the current government. How can a sitting MLA go and do such things? So, your MLA has done that, and you have not taken any action at all."

Earlier, in a statement on June 17, YSRCP General Secretary and former MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said law and order in Andhra Pradesh has deteriorated drastically under the coalition government, warning that intimidation, political violence, and misuse of police machinery have become routine.

He stated that the midnight attack by MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar on the residence of a lawyer and the disappearance of Sai Krishna after being taken into police custody reflect the complete collapse of constitutional governance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)