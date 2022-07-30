Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) The Shiv Sena's youth wing, Yuva Sena, has decided to run a signature campaign on Sunday against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for "dividing Hindus" and "insulting Marathi people".

Also Read | TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 1089 Draftsman And Other Posts at tnpsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

As per an official statement, the Yuva Sena will conduct the signature campaign in all Assembly constituencies demanding that the governor be recalled.

Also Read | West Bengal SSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee Jointly Purchased Land at Santiniketan in Birbhum District in 2012.

The youth wing, headed by Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, has accused Koshyari of constantly insulting Marathi people and diving Hindus.

Koshyari has drawn flak for his remark that there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)