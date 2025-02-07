India News | Z-Morh Tunnel Transforms Sonamarg into Year-round Tourist Destination, Boosts Local Livelihoods

The tunnel was constructed at a cost of Rs 2,717 crore and spanning a length of 11.98 km in Sonamarg to transform connectivity and bolster economic activity in the region.

Agency News ANI| Feb 07, 2025 10:00 AM IST
Z-Morh Tunnel Transforms Sonamarg into Year-round Tourist Destination, Boosts Local Livelihoods
Z-Morh Tunnel (Photo/ANI)

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Z-Morh Tunnel has been stimulating tourism in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district, ensuring year-round connectivity and boosting local livelihoods.

The tunnel constructed at a cost of Rs 2,717 crore, spanning a length of 11.98 km in Sonamarg. has transformed connectivity and bolstered economic activity in the region.

The Z-Morh Tunnel has transformed Sonamarg into a year-round tourist destination, bringing economic opportunities to locals.

A vendor stated that the tunnel has enabled them to earn throughout the year, unlike earlier when they remained idle for six months.

With increased tourist inflow from Srinagar and Ganderbal, Sonamarg now remains accessible even in winter, boosting employment and business prospects in the region.

Speaking to ANI, a local vendor said, "We can earn all over the year because of the tunnel. Earlier, we used to sit at home for six months. Now, everyone is getting employment opportunities. People are coming from Srinagar and Ganderbal."

"The tourism department used to remove the board of Sonamarg in November but now this isn't the case as Sonamarg is accessible all over the year. We welcome all the tourists and we are ready to host them," said the vendor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Z-Morh Tunnel Project in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir on January 13 in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, J&K LG Manoj Sinha, and former CM Omar Abdullah.

Gadkari had hailed the Sonmarg Tunnel Inauguration, calling it a "Marvel of Engineering" ensuring year-round connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh.

"This bi-directional, 6.4-kilometre tunnel features a parallel escape tunnel for enhanced safety. It includes a 3.7 km creeper lane for heavily loaded vehicles, a 4.6 km western approach road, a 0.9 km eastern approach road, 2 major bridges, and 1 minor bridge, exemplifying PM Modi Ji's vision for Jammu and Kashmir's world-class mobility network," he had posted on X.

The Z-Morh Tunnel has been built to promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods.

Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km per hr to 70 km per hr, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh.

This enhanced connectivity boosts defence logistics and drives economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu- Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

