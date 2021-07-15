Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 15 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday said a cluster of the Zika virus infection has been identified within a three-kilometre radius of Anayara locality in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting with officials on the Zika Virus situation in the state, George said that activities against the disease, like fogging for mosquitoes, would be intensified in the affected areas.

"We have developed a micro plan and have decided to intensify the rector control activities, and also do fogging. Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation has intensified activities and the district administration will also be part of it and coordinating all the departments. They will do fogging for the next 7 days," the minister said.

"A control room has started functioning from the DMO office which will opearte round the clock. People can contact the control room regarding information or doubts about the Zika Virus," she said.

The total number of cases of the Zika Virus in the state has gone up to 23.

The first case of the virus was confirmed in Kerala on July 9.

A high alert has been flagged in all districts regarding the mosquito-borne virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)