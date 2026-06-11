India News | Zila Parishad Victory Sends Strong Message Against Congress: Himachal LoP Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party's strong performance in the Panchayati Raj elections, particularly the victory of BJP-supported candidate Khush Vikram Sen from Chamyana ward of Kasumpti constituency, had sent a "very strong political message" to the ruling Congress government in the state.

Thakur was speaking after newly elected Zila Parishad member Khush Vikram Sen, who won the Chamyana ward seat by a record margin, called on him along with BJP workers in Shimla.

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Speaking to ANI, Thakur congratulated the newly elected representatives and thanked voters for supporting BJP-backed candidates.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to everyone. Today, the elected representatives of the Zila Parishad and Panchayati Raj institutions from Shimla have come to meet us. I am happy that in areas where we used to be very weak, we have registered a magnificent victory. It is a big victory. I congratulate all party workers and especially the elected representatives. I also thank the people who voted because their tremendous support played a major role in ensuring the BJP's victory," he said.

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Thakur said the election outcome reflected public sentiment against the Congress government.

"Certainly, this election has delivered a very strong message and we fully understand that message. When the Assembly elections take place, Congress will be shown the door by the people. This is a very strong message. Out of 12 Zila Parishads, the BJP has secured a majority in nearly 10 places. We have also received majorities in many Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Block Committees across Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Alleging attempts to influence elected representatives, the BJP leader accused the ruling party of trying to manipulate the mandate.

"There are attempts to influence the mandate. Threats of vigilante cases are being given to elected representatives. Land records are being examined, and houses are being measured. Such actions are unfortunate. I urge the Chief Minister to accept the people's verdict and ensure there is no delay in elections for Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of Zila Parishads, Block Committees, Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats." He said

He also criticised the delay in electing mayors and deputy mayors in urban local bodies.

"These elections should have been completed by now. Several days have passed since the elections, yet mayors and deputy mayors have not been elected. It appears that the Chief Minister has received a strong message and should even consider reviewing the performance of his Cabinet," he added.

Referring to political infighting within the Congress, Thakur said. "The manner in which Congress leaders are publicly making allegations and counter-allegations against one another is unfortunate. It has become a spectacle in Himachal Pradesh."

The former Chief Minister termed comments questioning the relevance of Panchayati Raj institutions an insult to democracy.

"Panchayati Raj institutions are the strongest and most fundamental units of democracy. To say that BDCs or Zila Parishads have no meaning is an insult to the people's mandate and an insult to democracy itself."

On development funding, he said, "There is always a shortage of resources. We will approach both the state and central governments to ensure that development works are completed. We have received this mandate because of the support of the people and the blessings of senior BJP leaders, and we will work to justify that trust." He added.

"When the Assembly elections take place, Congress will be shown the door by the people. The Panchayati Raj election results have delivered a very strong message in favour of the BJP," said Jai Ram Thakur while speaking to ANI.

Thakur also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 12 years in office.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has been a historic tenure. After Independence, he became the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister of India. On behalf of the people of Dev Bhoomi Himachal Pradesh, I congratulate him and wish that he continues to lead the country strongly in the years ahead." He said

Meanwhile, newly elected BJP-supported Zila Parishad member Khush Vikram Sen outlined his priorities for the Chamyana ward and said his focus would be on addressing long-pending issues related to roads, tourism, agriculture, education and public services.

"As I have said earlier, there are numerous issues in our ward and constituency. My priority will be to understand why these issues have remained unresolved for so long. There has been a lack of representation at the Panchayati Raj level, and many issues remain pending. I will question the government and also do whatever is within my capacity to ensure solutions," he said.

Sen said the area's economy depended largely on tourism and agriculture, but poor road connectivity was hurting both sectors.

"Our ward is dependent on two things: tourism and agriculture. The condition of roads is so poor that crops often rot in the fields because trucks and pickup vehicles cannot reach farmers. Tourism is also dependent on roads. A tourist may come once, but does not return because of poor infrastructure. Many tourists are now choosing Uttarakhand instead. I want us to work aggressively on improving roads," he added.He also highlighted the need for a fire station in the area.

"A fire station had already been sanctioned, but it has still not become operational. We have witnessed several incidents of fire in recent years. People spend their life's savings building homes and then watch them burn. It is a helpless feeling. The sanctioned fire post must become functional as soon as possible." Said.

Sen said improving educational facilities and creating opportunities for youth would remain a priority.

"I want to encourage 'ghar wapsi' of our youth. Families spend huge amounts on sending children outside for education and jobs. If good educational and employment opportunities are available locally, that money can be saved and invested within the community."

He advocated libraries and digital facilities at the Gram Panchayat level.

"I want libraries, books and computer facilities to be available in Gram Panchayats so that students can prepare for examinations and fill application forms without having to travel repeatedly to Shimla. Awareness should also be created about various competitive examinations."

The newly elected member said he would continuously pursue public issues with the government.

"Since the day I was elected, I have said that if there is even a slight delay in addressing people's concerns, we will knock on the doors of the government. This is a government elected by the people, and it exists for the people. We will keep raising public issues until solutions are found," he added.

Sen also expressed concern about drug abuse and anti-social elements.

"One of my priorities is to ensure that drugs and anti-social elements do not enter our constituency. If anyone is found indulging in such activities, we will ensure action is taken because we will not allow our society to be ruined," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)