Chennai, Aug 12 (PTI) Rohini and Prakruthi, two adorable elephants at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) or Vandalur zoo here, were given jumbo meals during the World Elephant Day celebration at the park on Friday.

The day was celebrated by providing the elephants their favourite delicacies, the AAZP said.

"The park houses two elephants, Rohini and Prakruthi. These adorable sisters are one of the most attractive animals in the zoo," a release from the zoo said.

"On this special occasion, the elephants were fed with jackfruit, watermelon, sugarcane, jaggery, coconut fronds and bamboo along with fodder. They loved and enjoyed the treat," the release further said.

Elephants, according to the AAZP officials, are keystone species as they play a critical role in their ecosystem. They are also known as "ecosystem engineers".

These mammals shape their habitat in many ways like creating paths, pruning the tree branches, and dispersing seeds. During the dry season, they use their tusks to dig up dry riverbeds and create watering holes for other animals.

World Elephant Day is celebrated on August 12 across the globe to spread awareness about this endangered species, the AAZP said.

