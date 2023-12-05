Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 5 (ANI): After the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) registered a landslide victory in the Mizoram assembly elections, the newly elected MLAs of the party, party leaders and workers participated in a worship service at the party office in Aizawl on Tuesday.

ZPM newly elected MLA, Baryl Vanneihsangi, who was also present at the venue for the worship service, while speaking to ANI, credited all the women of the community for her victory.

"I dedicate this win to every woman in our society and community," she said.

Later in the day, a meeting of the newly elected MLAs of the ZPM will be held at the residence of ZPM's Chief Ministerial candidate, Lalduhoma, at 8 p.m.

Defying some of the pollsters who had predicted a hung house in Mizoram, the ZPM won 27 of the 40 assembly constituencies in the state.

The MNF, which had been eyeing a fresh term at the hostings under the leadership of Zoramthanga, could only bag 10 seats this time while the BJP and the Congress brought up the rear, winning 2 and 1 seats respectively.

Lalduhoma, who won the Serchhip seat, told ANI earlier on Monday that his government would set its top priorities for the "next 100 days" after the swearing-in.

Newly elected MLA from the Aizawl West-II constituency, Lalnghinglova Hmar batted for Myanmar refugees in Mizoram saying that people living on the other side of the border are also Mizos and we cannot turn a blind eye on them.

"But having said that, people living on the other side of the border are also our brothers and sisters. They are all Mizos, separated by the British policy of divide and rule. So we cannot turn a blind eye to our brothers and sisters living on the other side of the border," said Hmar, adding that further decisions on the issue will be taken by the party.

Further speaking about his victory in the Aizawl West-II constituency, the ZPM MLA said that real challenging work from him will begin from hereon.

"The indication was that I received 58.95 percent of the total votes. I don't know whether these statistics are reliable or not but they show that I have received the highest percentage of votes, which was never expected," said Hmar.

"I am very thankful to God and to my people in the constituency. But this gives me a responsibility. It is not that I am elected and the work is finished. I am just about to start the work, which is very challenging," he added.

The ZPM, which was formed six years ago through a merger of six smaller outfits, swept the assembly polls, ending the decades-old trend of power alternating between the MNF and the Congress in the Northeast state.

From being in charge of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's security detail to leading the ZPM to a historic win, Lalduhoma's journey has been all about battling against the odds.

His journey as an IPS officer started in 1977. Interestingly, he served as a squad leader in Goa, tasked with cracking down on delinquent hippies and smugglers. His achievements were recognised by the national media.

Lalduhoma quit his job to join the Congress and was elected from Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat in 1984. Following his service, Lalduhoma founded the ZPM, a party which, in time, found a firm foothold in Mizoram and grew to become a key player in the state's political landscape.

Earlier in 2020, Lalduhoma faced disqualification as a member of the Legislative Assembly for violating the anti-defection law. However, he made a triumphant comeback, winning the by-election for the Serchhip seat in 2021.

In the last assembly elections, Lalduhoma emerged as the chief ministerial candidate for the ZPM-led coalition. (ANI)

