India News | Zoram People's Movement Wins Its First-ever Rajya Sabha Seat from Mizoram

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 18 (ANI): Mizoram's ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) on Thursday secured its first-ever representation in the Rajya Sabha as party leader K Laltluangkima won the election to the upper House seat from the state.

Laltluangkima secured 26 votes and defeated Zothansangi Hmar of the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), who received 10 votes.

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Three legislators abstained from voting, including BJP MLAs K. Beichhua and K Hrahmo, as well as lone Congress legislator C Ngunlianchunga.

"ZPM legislator W Chhuanawma was unable to vote due to health reasons," Assembly Secretary and Returning Officer Zothansanga Ralte said.

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In the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the ZPM has 27 seats, followed by the MNF with 10, while the BJP and Congress have two and one legislators, respectively.

The victory marks a significant political milestone for the ZPM. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)