India Slams 'unjustified Cartographic Assertion' by Nepal Which Releases New Map

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Calling out Nepal for its "unilateral act" of releasing a new political map showing some of India's territories as its own, Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday urged Kathmandu to refrain from such "unjustified cartographic assertion" and respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.India's reaction that came hours after Nepal unveiled its revised political and administrative map showing India's territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani as its own, MEA's spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that New Delhi hopes that the Nepalese leadership will create a "positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues.""The Government of Nepal has released a revised official map of Nepal today that includes parts of Indian territory. This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," the spokesperson said. "Nepal is well aware of India's consistent position on this matter and we urge the Government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues," he added.The three territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani are unresolved between India and Nepal.India and Nepal share a 1,800km (1,118-mile) open border. Nepal has said it has "consistently maintained" that as per the Sugauli Treaty (1816), "all the territories east of Kali (Mahakali) river, including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh, belong to Nepal."The Lipulekh Pass is claimed by Nepal based on the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli it entered with the British colonial rulers to define its western border with India.Kathmandu also claims the highly strategic areas of Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, although Indian troops have been deployed there since New Delhi fought a war with China in 1962.Nepal's move to release new map came after a new road was inaugurated on May 8 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh connecting the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand with the Kailash Mansarovar route in China. Nepal has protested against it and is also considering putting up a security post in the area. (ANI)

