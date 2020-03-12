India-South Africa 1st ODI: Toss Delayed Due to Wet Conditions

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): The toss in the first ODI match between India and South Africa was delayed due to wet conditions here on Thursday.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to write: "Update - Toss has been delayed in Dharamsala. Next inspection at 1:15 PM IST."India are scheduled to host South Africa for a three-match ODI series.South Africa are high on confidence as they whitewashed Australia in a three-match ODI series before this tour. On the other hand, India, in their previous three-match ODI series, were thrashed by New Zealand as they were beaten by 3-0. India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C ), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan. (ANI)

