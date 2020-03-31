Indian Ambassador to US Briefs PM Modi on COVID-19 Developments, Challenges

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 31 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the developments and challenges pertaining to COVID 19 and ways in which India and US effort can partner to overcome them. "Privileged to participate in a videoconference with Prime Minister on efforts to combat COVID19. Briefed PM on developments and challenges pertaining to COVID19 and ways in which India and the United States can partner to overcome them,"Sandhu said in a tweet.The Prime Minister held a video conference with the head of Indian diplomatic missions in which he discussed the coronavirus pandemic.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also attended the video conference.The United States has reported 144,672 positive cases of the coronavirus and 2,599 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

