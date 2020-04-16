Indian-American Pays Tribute to Frontline Doctors Through Video Song

World. (File Image)

Washington, Apr 16 (PTI) An Indian-American singer Wednesday released a video song to pay tribute to doctors who are combating the deadly coronavirus by putting their lives on the line.

Sung by Anuradha Palakurthi, the song titled "Rukta Hi Naheen Tu Kahin Haar Ke", is produced by the Boston-based Juju Productions within a week from idea to its final release.

Given the urgency of the COVID-19 pandemic and so many doctors of Indian-origin on the frontline, Palakurthi got inspired by their dedication and service, a media release said.

The lyric was composed by Boston poet and scriptwriter Sunayana Kachroo.

Music was composed by Kamlesh Bhadkamkar, Mixed and Mastered by Vijay Dayal in Mumbai. Nikhil Joshi made the Video.

"I think it's a humble tribute compared to what they are doing every day. There should have been at least a hundred more faces in the music video. We personally know 100 such families and could not get their pictures," Palakurthi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)