Indian Among 3 Fresh Covid-19 Cases in Nepal

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [India], April 22 (ANI): Three persons including one Indian have been tested positive for coronavirus in Nepal.Samples tested at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test confirmed three samples to be positive with virus infection.All three including the 24-year-old Indian national are kept in an isolation ward of BPKIHS."They were kept in quarantine built on by Nepal Army in Morang's Tandi after the infection was confirmed in 13 people staying along inside the mosque in Bhulke. They now are kept in an isolation ward," said Dr Bikash Shah, Deputy Director at the BPKIHS. With the detection of new infected ones, the tally in the Himalayan nation has hit 45.Udaypur District which has become the hotspot of the pandemic in Nepal alone has registered 27 active cases.Meanwhile, the number of recoveries also has increased to seven with two discharges on Wednesday itself which has brought the number of active cases to 38. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)