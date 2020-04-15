Indian Bank Provides Up to Rs 4 Lakh Insurance Cover to 9,047 Business Correspondents

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) State-run Indian Bank on Wednesday said it is providing insurance cover of up to Rs 4 lakh to its 9,047 business correspondents who are making available essential banking services in rural and unbanked areas amid the nationwide lockdown.

The insurance is offered under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), the bank said in a release.

The lender is offering insurance coverage to business correspondents of erstwhile Allahabad Bank which got merged with it from April 1.

Business correspondents are among the frontline banking service providers who take basic banking services like cash deposits, withdrawal, among others to even the remotest places using Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) platform.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)