Indian, Chinese Troops Face Offs Could Have Been Avoided: MEA

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Asserting that India-China border has been 'largely peaceful,' the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the recent face-offs between troops of People's Liberation Army and Indian Army "could have been avoided.""India-China border has been largely peaceful. Occasionally situations arose that could have been avoided. The two sides have developed mechanisms to deal with such situations," said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.Troops of India and China were engaged in two face-offs in Eastern Ladakh and North Sikkim along the disputed Line of Actual Control where troops from both the sides suffered injuries.This is the first time the MEA has commented on the development.Meanwhile, the Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday told ANI that the face-offs between troops of India and China have no connection with any domestic or international situation prevailing today.Indian Army sources said that on May 5 and 6, there was a face-off between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector. The matter was resolved at the local level between the two sides, they said.In the incident, the two sides were engaged in a scuffle and there were minor injuries on both sides.The troops of the two countries had a face-off in Nakula area of North Sikkim few days back in which soldiers of both sides sustained injuries. (ANI)

