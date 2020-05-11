Indian Navy Sets Up Remote Monitoring Facility in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): The Indian Navy has set up a remote monitoring facility at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences here.The facility includes monitoring of all patients simultaneously or selectively as required, including zooming to one patient and an audio alarm, Indian Navy stated.The Indian Navy has launched a repatriation mission called Operation Samudra Setu to bring back Indian citizens home from foreign shores amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The mission is being conducted in close coordination with Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and various other agencies of the Centre and state governments. (ANI)

