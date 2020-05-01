India's Corona Cases Soar to 35,365

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): With 1,755 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, India's total count of coronavirus patients mounted to 35,365, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.The total cases are inclusive of 9,064 cured and discharged patients, one is migrated, and 1,152 deaths. At present, there are 25,148 active COVID-19 cases in the country.India on Friday reported the maximum number of 77 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as compared to 67 deaths on Thursday.Addressing a press conference here, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, said that everyone must follow the norms of social distancing and should wear masks."Whoever wears masks must not be seen as someone who is ill but as someone who understands his responsibility towards society," added Agarwal.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday also extended the lockdown for two weeks with effect from May 4."After a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India (GoI), issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, today, to further extend the lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020," said the MHA in a press release.MHA also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities during this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.The ministry has said that the criteria for identification of districts as Red, Green and Orange zones have been spelt out in details in the letter on Thursday issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).Goa has been listed as a green zone by the Central government, said Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.However, he said that in order to continue the fight against COVID-19, the people must continue to maintaining social distancing norms and guidelines laid by the Central government."With the dedication and continued efforts of our doctors and frontline workers, our state of Goa has been listed as a 'green zone' by the Govt. of India. Let us continue to pursue this war against COVID-19 by following all social distancing norms and guidelines laid by Central government," said Rane in a tweet.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Goa is seven, and all the patients have either been cured or discharged.Meanwhile, Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday said that there are no problems in dealing with the issue of coronavirus in the force."There are no problems in dealing with the issue of coronavirus. The first patient in the Army is cured and the jawan is back on duty," General Naravane said during a press conference here."Army so far has only 14 cases of COVID-19 out of which five have been cured. They have returned to work," he added.The Ministry of Railways has said that special trains for migrant workers, tourists, students, and other persons have been planned to run today from Lingampalli to Hatia, Aluva to Bhubaneswar, Nasik to Lucknow, Nasik to Bhopal, Jaipur to Patna and Kota to Hatia."As per the guideline issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, it has been decided to run 'Shramik Special' trains from 'Labour Day' today, to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown," said a press release from the Ministry of Railways."These special trains will be run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. The Railways and State Governments shall appoint senior officials as the nodal officers for coordination and smooth operation of these Shramik Specials."Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday informed that two special trains will leave Rajasthan's Kota for Jharkhand today with stranded students from the State."Two special trains will leave Rajasthan's Kota for Jharkhand with our students on board, today. I thank the Central government and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on behalf of the people of Jharkhand for their help," said Soren.Here are COVID related updates:1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a detailed meeting on the power sector and discussed various long-term reforms for enhancing sustainability, resilience, and efficiency of the sector.The discussions included measures regarding ease of doing business, propagation of renewables, flexibility in the supply of coal, the role of public-private partnerships, and boosting investment in the power sector.2. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made the wearing of face masks compulsory at public places and those who will violate the norm will have to pay a fine."Wearing the facial mask to cover mouth and nose is compulsory at public places and in any working space with more than five people," said BH Anil Kumar, Commissioner, BBMP.3. Two teams of doctors are doing medical check-up and COVID-19 testing at Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, said Adil Ahmed Khan, Chairman, Azadpur's Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC)."There was a demand for COVID-19 testing. The Delhi government has provided us with teams of two teams of doctors. Both the teams are working at Mohalla Clinic in Azadpur Mandi. They are screening farmers, traders, labourers. They are also doing COVID-19 tests if they think someone needs to be tested after the screening," Khan told ANI.4. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved the issuance of consolidated revised guidelines for easing the lockdown in the State with immediate effect.As per the revised State guidelines, activities shall be allowed on the automatic route after obtaining a self-declaration from the industrial units, commercial establishments and construction projects, complying with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).5. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. The order came after several Chief Ministers requested the Centre to arrange special trains.6. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that his government will deposit the second instalment of Rs 1,000 in the bank accounts of 30 lakh labourers and workers whose livelihood has been affected due to lockdown."Many schemes have been announced. We have given financial assistance to daily wage workers including those listed in 16 categories. The second instalment of Rs 1,000 will be deposited in bank accounts of 30 lakh labourers and workers," Chief Minister Adityanath told ANI.7. West Bengal Principal Secretary, Health, Vivek Kumar has written to Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, terming the Centre's assessment of 10 Red Zones in the State as "erroneous."I the letter, Kumar said that there are only four Red Zones -- Kolkata, Howrah, North-24 Paraganas, and Purba Medinipur.8. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that people living in coronavirus 'Red Zones' will be screened again for COVID-19."There are 3,515 positive cases of COVID-19. 1,094 people have recovered. People living in 'Red Zones' will be screened again. Medical teams will conduct door to door health checkups," Jain said.9. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday held a meeting through video conference, where he instructed the officials to work towards the safe movement of migrant workers."Since a large number of workers want to go back to their homes, the District Collector and other officials should ensure their safe movement and all necessary arrangements including quarantine should be made," said Gehlot said.10. The government of Uttarakhand has created a web link for the people who want to return to the State amid the coronavirus lockdown, an official said.Shailesh Bagoli, Nodal Officer, Government Committee for Migrants, Uttarakhand, said that the government will first try to bring back the people, who are residing in shelter homes. (ANI)

