India's COVID-19 Cases Surge to 24,942

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended to May 3.All services, including public transport, schools, colleges and shopping malls have been closed so as to stop the transmission of the highly contagious coronavirus. The Central government is gradually easing the restrictions which have been put in place. (ANI)

