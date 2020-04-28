India's COVID-19 Cases Surge to 29,974

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.The total cases are inclusive of 7,026 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 937 deaths.At present, there are 22,010 active COVID-19 cases in the country.Addressing a press conference here, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, said that in the last 28 days, 17 districts have had no new Covid-19 cases. "This means we need to maintain constant vigil," he added. (ANI)

