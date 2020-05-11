India's Fight Against COVID-19 Moving Ahead Strongly: Dr Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that India's fight against COVID-19 is moving ahead fast strongly and steadily.Dr Vardhan was addressing a digital conference -- RE-START - Reboot the Economy through Science, Technology and Research Translations -- organised to celebrate the National Technology Day here. It was organised by the Technology Development Board (TDB), a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), read a statement.While applauding the Ministry of Science and Technology's response to epidemics like COVID-19 in the country, Dr Vardhan said: "Indian government, academia, scientists, startups, entrepreneurs and industry have been working relentlessly to find solutions to combat this pandemic.""We must appreciate the efforts of our scientists, our entrepreneurs and our institutions working to find quick and deployable solutions for COVID-19. New discoveries, industry partnerships, and enhanced researches have thus, been rapidly developed and adopted," added Dr Vardhan."Within a short period of time, the nation has been able to mobilise a number of researchers to develop new testing kits, protective equipment, respiratory devices, etc.," he added.The minister also apprised about the 'COVID-19 Task Force' set up by the government to map the COVID-19 related technology capabilities."Our Government has vigorously supported the 'Make in India' programme. This has brought in scientific institutions and startups to develop the COVID-19 tests, masks, sanitisers, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and ventilators," he said.Talking about the theme for the National Technology Day this year, Dr Vardhan said: "We need to mitigate the widespread economic impact and prepare for a stronger recovery using self-reliance as the new mantra. Thus, we look towards new opportunities to galvanise the growth in the technological and industrial sector." (ANI)

