India's Micro Identification, Mass Isolation and Quick Treatment Prevent Large Scale Spread of COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan at NAM

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): India's policy of micro identification, mass isolation and quick treatment has resulted in preventing large scale spread and deaths due to COVID-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday.Addressing the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Health Ministers' meeting through video conference chaired by Ogtay Shiraliyev, Minister of Health, Republic of Azerbaijan, Harsh Vardhan said India took every possible step to ensure that the spread of the virus is contained. "India has been fighting the COVID-19 battle with a firm political will. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured speed, scale, and determination in the handling of this crisis. India took every possible step to ensure that we contain the spread of the virus. We also ensured that focus on COVID should not mean the neglect of patients of other diseases," an official statement quoted Vardhan as saying. "Our policy of micro Identification, mass Isolation and quick Treatment reaped good dividends in preventing large scale spread and deaths due to COVID-19," he added. The minister said that the coronavirus pandemic has reminded the world that the global institutions of governance need to become more democratic and transparent."The present pandemic crisis also reminds us that the global institutions of governance need to become more democratic, transparent and representative to be credible and effective, and a reformed multilateralism is the need of the hour," he further said. The minister said that India has provided medical supplies to over 123 partner countries, including 59 members of the NAM. "We are taking active part in the global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines," he further said. The NAM expressed its concern at the global threat posed by COVID-19 and resolved to fight it with proper preparedness, prevention, resilience-building, and greater national, regional, and international collaboration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)