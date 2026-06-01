IndiGo Ordered to Pay INR 3.3 Lakh After Passenger’s Luggage Goes Missing on Delhi-Istanbul Flight

IndiGo Airlines has been ordered to pay a sum of nearly INR 3.3 lakh to a woman from Jalandhar whose luggage disappeared during an international flight from Delhi to Istanbul in March 2024 and was subsequently untraceable. The Jalandhar Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission issued the directive, holding the airline accountable for "deficiency in service" following a complaint filed by the passenger.

The complaint was lodged by Simarjyot Kaur Kukreja, a 29-year-old resident of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Jalandhar. According to her account, she and her husband had planned a holiday trip to Istanbul in March 2024, booking IndiGo tickets through a local travel agency. On 10 March 2024, while boarding the Delhi-Istanbul flight, airline staff reportedly requested her to hand over her luggage due to a lack of space in the aircraft cabin, assuring her it would be delivered upon arrival at Istanbul airport. However, after landing, the baggage failed to arrive. Ms Kukreja immediately filed a Property Irregularity Report at the airport and made repeated attempts to contact the airline via email during and after her trip, but the suitcase remained untraced. She informed the commission that the missing luggage contained personal belongings and other items valued at over INR 3 lakh, leading to both financial loss and significant mental distress, which she claimed ruined her holiday.

During the proceedings, IndiGo acknowledged that the baggage was untraceable and offered compensation of 180 US dollars under its Conditions of Carriage. However, Ms Kukreja rejected this offer, arguing it was substantially below the actual value of her lost items. After reviewing evidence, including baggage records, emails, and purchase bills for the missing articles, the commission concluded that the airline was indeed deficient in its service. The commission directed IndiGo to pay INR 2.99 lakh towards the value of the lost belongings, an additional INR 20,000 as compensation for mental harassment, and INR 10,000 towards litigation expenses, totalling approximately INR 3.3 lakh.

This ruling underscores the increasing scrutiny faced by airlines regarding passenger rights and baggage handling. Globally, passenger baggage rights on international flights are often protected by conventions such as the Montreal Convention, which mandates airlines to compensate passengers for baggage delay, loss, and damage up to a certain limit, typically around £1,645 (€1,920). Indian consumer forums have, in recent times, frequently sided with passengers in cases of lost or damaged luggage, often awarding compensation beyond the standard airline liability limits when deficiency in service is proven. For instance, in April 2026, a Jammu & Kashmir consumer court ordered IndiGo to pay INR 1.19 lakh in a similar lost baggage case. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also imposed significant fines on IndiGo for various operational and safety lapses, including a INR 22.20 crore penalty in January 2026 for widespread flight disruptions in December 2025.

The decision by the Jalandhar Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission serves as a reminder to airlines of their responsibility for passengers' checked-in luggage and highlights the avenues available for consumers to seek redress in cases of service shortcomings. It reinforces the principle that airlines must ensure the safe transit of baggage and provide adequate compensation when such services fail.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Tribune), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).