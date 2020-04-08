IndiGo Suspends International Flights Till Apr 30

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Amid the nationwide lockdown implemented to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in India, budget carrier IndiGo said on Wednesday it is suspending its international flights till April 30.

Air India has already suspended domestic and international flights till April 30.

"Our International operations are temporary suspended till April 30, 2020. Your money is safe in the form of a credit shell, valid for one year from the date of the issuance," IndiGo said in a tweet on Wednesday.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown, which is supposed to end on April 14, to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this time period.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said the country will remove its restrictions on flight operations once it is fully confident that the spread of coronavirus has come under control.

Cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by Indian aviation regulator DGCA are permitted to operate during this lockdown.

