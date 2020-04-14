IndiGo to Resume Flight Ops from May 4 in Phased Manner

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Air carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced that it will resume its operations from May 4 in a phased manner.The airline's statement comes in wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3 to contain coronavirus spread, which has infected over 10,000 people in the country."Initially, starting with a slightly curtailed capacity, the airline will increase the operating capacity over the subsequent months, also reopening selected international flights, depending on the existing international travel guidelines," the airline said in its press release."In its endeavour to reconnect critical air corridors post the lockdown, IndiGo will resume flight operations from May 4," IndiGo said.Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said that the airline will restart flight operations on vital corridors of air traffic from May 4. "We will begin operations for domestic only and then gradually ramp it up further, to commence operations on some international routes as well. Our singular focus will be on ensuring the health of our customers and our employees," he said. Dutta said for customers who are affected by the cancellations until May 3, the booking amount will be protected in the form of a credit shell under their PNR number, which can be used to make bookings for the same customer(s) on IndiGo's website or mobile app valid for 1 year from the date of issuance. (ANI)

