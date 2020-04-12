Indore: 7 More COVID-19 Patients Discharged After Recovery

Indore, Apr 12 (PTI) Seven more COVID-19 patients admitted to a hospital here were discharged on Sunday after their repeat samples tested negative for coronavirus, officials said.

With this, the number of patients, who have recovered from the deadly infection after treatment in the hospitals in Indore, has gone up to 35, they said.

Seven patients, including three women, who were admitted to Government Manorama Raje TB (MRTB) Hospital, were discharged. Their two consecutive coronavirus test reports confirmed that they are no more infected, the officials said.

According to them, of these seven patients, two were from the neighbouring Khargone district. One of them had returned to Khargone from Paris last month.

At the time of their discharge from the hospital, the doctors and other health staff clapped and cheered for them.

The officials said that 28 other COVID-19 patients admitted to different hospitals in the city were discharged earlier after their recovery.

However, as a precautionary measure, all such patients have been advised to remain isolated in their houses for 14 days after the discharge.

Indore is one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country. According to the government data, the number of such patients in the city has increased to 298 in a span of 19 days.

Of these, 32 people have died during treatment. This makes the death rate of COVID-19 patients in the city 10.74 per cent.

Analysis of the data shows that the death rate among Indore's COVID-19 patients has remained higher than the national average in the last several days.

The administration has imposed curfew in the urban areas of the district since March 25.

