Indore Artist Creates Stone Art to Salute Corona Warriors' Efforts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): As medical staff and police personnel are leaving no stones unturned in the fight against COVID-19, an Indore-based artist on Saturday paid tribute to them by making stone art.Wajid Khan collected stones in two weeks and came up with this unique art to pay tribute to slain inspector Devendra Chandravanshi who laid down his life while fighting COVID-19 in Indore city.He made a logo representing medical services and the face of the inspector with stones saying 'thank you COVID-19 warriors'."I have created various forms of arts. After I came to know that people have been attacking medical staff and police, I collected stone which took me two weeks and came up with this idea to pay tribute to the medical staff and an inspector," Khan told ANI.Additional SP Mhow, Amit Tolani, said, "Police personnel makes the supreme sacrifice while on duty. Devendra knew that he will get infected after going to such places that are severely affected. He still performed his duty and sacrificed his life. That is why we chose to make his face in this art.""We have also added that Indore police motto is 'Deshbhakti Jan Sewa'," he added. (ANI)

