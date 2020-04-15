Indore Reports Total 555 Coronavirus Positive Cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): With 117 new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of the cases reached 555 here on Wednesday, said chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia."Out of the total positive cases, 11 people belong to "Under Special Operations" who had come from several other States in March. They were kept under quarantine in a hotel here," said Jadia. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the State has reported 987 positive COVID-19 cases so far.India's tally of coronavirus cases on Wednesday rose to 11,933 while 392 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

