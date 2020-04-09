Industrial Production Grows 4.5 Pc in February

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The country's industrial output grew by 4.5 per cent in February, mainly on account of higher output in mining, manufacturing and electricity sector, government data showed on Thursday.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 0.2 per cent in February 2019.

According to National Statistical Office (NSO) data, manufacturing sector output rose by 3.2 per cent compared to contraction of 0.3 per cent in the same month a year ago.

Electricity generation grew at 8.1 per cent as against a growth of 1.3 per cent in February 2019. Mining sector output grew by 10 per cent compared to a growth of 2.2 per cent earlier.

The IIP growth during April-February period of the last fiscal decelerated to 0.9 per cent from 4 per cent expansion in the same period of 2018-19.

