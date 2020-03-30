Infosys Foundation Commits Rs 100 Cr Towards Fighting COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Infosys Foundation on Monday committed Rs 100 crore to support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India and a contribution of Rs 50 crore from this sum has been made to the PM CARES Fund."Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Infosys, today announced that it is committing Rs 100 crore to support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India. Foundation contributed half of this commitment (Rs 50 crore) to PM CARES Fund," Infosys in a statement.The company stated that this sum will primarily be utilised to expand hospital capacity for treatment and enable hospital stays for COVID-19 patients across India.In addition, Infosys also aims to provide ventilators, testing kits, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like masks and other protective gear for frontline healthcare workers.This sum will be used to ensure better access to food and nutrition for the underprivileged section of the society, which is bearing the adverse economic impact of the current situation. (ANI)

