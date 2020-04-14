INS Dega at Eastern Naval Command Ensures Joint-user Airfield at Vizag Remains Open During Lockdown

Visakhapatnam, Apr 14 (PTI) With the nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus, INS Dega of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) ensured that thejoint-user airfield at Visakhapatnam remains open round-the-clock.

The manning of the airfield has been modified to ensure that all requisite safety services and airfield facilities continue to be available, according to a release here on Tuesday.

This ensured that all special flights, as well as the cargo flight of SpiceJet continued its operations unhindered.

So far, 15 sorties of the cargo flight have operated since the lockdown has been enforced.

Further, the Indian Navy continued to maintain its operational vigil carrying out regular maritime surveillance missions by day and night.

The Dornier squadron of the ENC, INAS 311, operating from the air station, has been undertaking regular maritime surveillance missions.

Additionally, all other air assets have been kept mission-ready and prepared for immediate deployment should the need arise, the release added.PTI CORR SS

