INS Jalashwa, Western Fleet Warships Rendezvous in Indian Ocean

New Delhi (India], May 9 (ANI): Indian Navy's warships deployed in the Indian Ocean region joined INS Jalashwa, which is on its way back from the Maldives on Saturday.The Navy officials said the INS Jalashwa mission highlighted India's commitment to safeguarding its diaspora anywhere in the world.The commencement of Operation Samudra Setu on Friday was marked with the INS Jalashwa embarking 698 stranded Indian citizens in Port of Male, Maldives.While travelling back to Kochi, Kerala, the warships of the Western Fleet joined her in a demonstration of Indian Navy's commitment to the National Effort."Amidst the global pandemic of COVID-19, Indian Naval ships are deployed to support the ongoing national effort to repatriate Indian nationals across the seas," said an Indian Navy release."Whilst INS Jalashwa sails towards the mainland, INS Magar is on her way to enter Male to continue the repatriation effort of the Indian Government," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)