Insurance Scheme Extended to Journalists in WB

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21 (ANI): The West Bengal government on Tuesday extended the insurance scheme to accredited journalists in view of COVID-19 outbreak in the country, said the state information and the cultural department.The state government on April 1 had started an insurance scheme to various categories of personnel deployed for management and containment of coronavirus.According to West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department, there are 274 active COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the state. (ANI)

