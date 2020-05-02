Inter-district, Intra-district Plying of Buses to Remain Prohibited in Orange Zones: MHA

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday made it clear that inter-district and intra-district plying of buses will remain prohibited in Orange Zones."In Orange Zones, inter-district movement of people and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities with maximum two passengers, besides the driver, in four-wheelers," said an order issued by the MHA."In addition to the activities prohibited throughout the country, inter-district and intra-district plying of buses remain prohibited in Orange Zones. Taxis and cab aggregators are permitted, with one driver and two passengers only," it added.Orange Zones are areas where no COVID-19 positive case has been recorded in 14 days.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4.The current lockdown period is scheduled to end on May 3. (ANI)

