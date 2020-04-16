Invoke NSA Against Those Attacking Police, Health and Sanitation Workers in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Apr 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed strict action under the NSA and the Disaster Management Act against those attacking policemen, health and sanitation workers in the state.

The directives were issued during a review meeting on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, an official spokesperson said here.

The chief minister also directed that the cost of damage to property be realised from those indulging in such activities and attacking the staff on duty.

If the accused persons fail to pay the cost of the damage incurred, their properties should be seized, Adityanath said, adding that police should accompany Health department teams when they visit different areas.

The chief minister's directives came a day after health and sanitation workers were attacked in Moradabad.

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) allows preventive detention for up to 12 months without a charge if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

