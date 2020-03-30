IOA Thanks Its Members for Contributing to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday thanked its members, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Indian Gold Union, for their contribution to the PM-CARES Fund to combat coronavirus. WFI and Indian Golf Union donated Rs 11 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively in a bid to help the country fight the disease. "Thank you for your support towards our national duty. We look upto other NSFs and State Olympic Associations to also come forward in hour of need, the contributions can be deposited directly by you in the PM Cares Fund under intimation to us," IOA said in a statement.On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi created Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.Several athletes have come forward and made donations to help the country in its fight against coronavirus.Indian cricketer Suresh Raina pledged to donate Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakh to UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19.Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund.BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, sprinter Hima Das, shuttler PV Sindhu, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause. (ANI)

